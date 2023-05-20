Fast X Review: Just a stunt-centric film

This is a film strictly for the FF fans, for Jason Momoa. For those expecting any semblance of a storyline, do not venture into the vicinity

By Abhinav Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sat - 20 May 23

As Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) says in all of the Fast and Furious (FF) outings, it is about family. Time and again the FF outings have proved that they are mostly about how cars are driven and how to bash up people and sometimes, in between, throw in a few one-liners.

The FF franchise has such a huge fan base that they had to renew the product and create new spin offs and theme park rides. Only, if only, they had paid a little more attention to the script instead of looking at the number of cars, bikes or people being thrown around, the film would have been more effective.

This time around, the story deals with an event a decade ago. Dad/drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) is telling his son Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) that they are putting their family name at the ‘epitome of power’. Dominic Toretto/Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) rob Hernan and he is killed.

Quick move to now. Cipher (Charlize Theron) arrives injured at Dom’s house informing him that Dante is out to avenge. Will Dom be successful in saving his family? Director Louis Leterrier hands over the reins to the stunt team a tad too soon. The film is, in fact, more stunt centric that the previous outings.

It is surprisingly Jason Momoa who walks away with the accolades in this overstuffed outing. He adds humour whenever he is on screen. He oozes villainism and is perfect as a crime boss seeking revenge. Never in the recent past has a villainous character added so much flesh to a film.

There is not much of a story to go about in the FF. You have fast cars, cops chasing Dom and his family, and a bad guy and his goons chasing Dom and his family. It has now been a routine since FF1.

With stars like Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and others, one would expect a semblance of intellectuality. There is not much for them to do in this 140-minute outing. Just when you think this is the last part, you are told that this part in itself would have a Part II.

This is a film strictly for the FF fans, for Jason Momoa. For those expecting any semblance of a storyline, do not venture into the vicinity.

Also Read Anni Manchi Sakunamule: Neither SVSC nor Brahmotsavam but somewhere in between