Fasten your seat belts for Netflix’s upcoming heist thriller ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Buckle up as Netflix is about to take you on a journey like no other on March 24 with its next title ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. The film, produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and directed by Ajay Singh, is a fast-paced and unique heist thriller.

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ is a story of an air hostess and her businessman beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

Speaking about the film, director Ajay Singh shares, “It has been a thrilling, roller coaster ride filming this pace-driven thriller with a unique storyline. Directing Yami and Sunny, and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting. I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labour of love through Netflix. Maddock has always been pushing the envelope on the stories they tell and to have Netflix give a platform to these stories makes this even more special.”

Producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik of Maddock Films added, “When we first heard the story, we knew this was something we wanted to bet on. We wanted a new pairing to showcase the story and how the film unravels. Yami and Sunny fit the roles perfectly. This film is a heist thriller, one of the few to come out of the Indian entertainment industry and with Netflix always supporting distinct stories, we knew we had to work together on this title. Audiences across the world are looking for interesting films to enjoy and we hope this one satiates them.”

Written by Amar Kaushik and Shiraz Ahmad, the film will take you on a turbulent ride of drama, love, revenge, loss, romance and a lot more, with twists that will leave you guessing till the very end. Catch the pacy drama ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ exclusively on Netflix from March 24.