Fatal blaze claims lives of three Bangladeshi tourists in Srinagar houseboat

Officials previously stated that they had successfully contained the fire, and there were no indications of any casualties.

By IANS Updated On - 06:15 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Srinagar: Three tourists from Bangladesh were killed in an overnight houseboat fire in Srinagar’s Dal Lake.

However, official sources said later that bodies of three Bangladeshi tourists were recovered from the Dal lake after five houseboats were gutted in the overnight blaze.

Reports said the tourists were staying at the ‘Safena’ houseboat on Dal Lake, which was completely destroyed in the fire along with four other houseboats.

The authorities said the exact cause of fire is being ascertained.