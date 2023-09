4 dead after landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway

By IANS Published Date - 09:30 AM, Tue - 12 September 23

Jammu: Four people were killed on Tuesday after a landslide hit a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

According to officials, the accident took place at the Sherbibi stretch of the highway near Banihal town. An operation is currently underway to recover the bodies.