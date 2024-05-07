| Fatima Sana Shaikh Is In Her Nazakat Era Drops Pic In Mustard Saree

Fatima Sana Shaikh is in her ‘nazakat’ era, drops pic in mustard saree

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself in a mustard-coloured saree, paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.

By IANS Published Date - 7 May 2024, 02:00 PM

Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh on Tuesday shared a mesmerising picture of herself in a saree, looking like a vision, and said she is in her ‘nazakat’ era.

The actress, who last featured as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer biographical war drama ‘Sam Bahadur’, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of herself in a mustard-coloured saree, paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.

The ‘Dangal’ fame actress opted for a minimal makeup look, her hair tied in a loose bun, and accessorised with golden earrings.

In the snap, she is looking away from the camera and posing with all grace.

The post is captioned: “In my ‘nazakat’ era.”

Meanwhile, the actress next has ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ in the pipeline.