‘Feeling blessed’: Shruti Haasan on completing 12 years in Bollywood

For the unversed, the actor made her Hindi film debut with the film ‘Luck’, which was released in 2009.

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Mumbai: On completion of her remarkable 12 years in Bollywood, actor Shruti Haasan said that she is feeling blessed and wants to get better everyday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

For the unversed, the actor made her Hindi film debut with the film ‘Luck’, which was released in 2009.

Taking to Instagram, Shruti penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude towards her fans.

“12 years ago today – I had no idea what I was getting into… all I knew was that I like it and I wanted to get better everyday – I still feel that way… a LOT has changed and for that, I am so grateful. Thank you for all the love and support… I have a special place in my heart for you. I feel blessed truly onwards and upwards everyday feels like a new journey has just begun,” she wrote.

Along with it, Shruti posted a few pictures of herself from the movie ‘Luck’.

Currently, the ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ actor is busy shooting for her web series in Mumbai.