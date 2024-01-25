Feels ‘amazing and incredible’ as World No. 1 in men’s doubles: Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna secured a quarter-final victory on Wednesday, ensuring he becomes the oldest World No. 1 in ATP men's doubles after the tournament.

By ANI Updated On - 25 January 2024, 09:50 AM

New Delhi: The Australian Open 2024 has been a remarkable tournament so far for Rohan Bopanna due to his exceptional form. Pairing with Matthew Ebden, the 43-year-old has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time in his prolonged career.

To add to his extraordinary accolades, the quarter-final win over Argentinian duo Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni on Wednesday assured Bopanna of becoming the oldest World No 1 in the ATP men’s doubles rankings after the end of the tournament.

In an interview with Sony Sports Network, Bopanna said that after being there in the sport, it was “absolutely amazing.” He added that Indian tennis needed this win.

“It feels absolutely amazing and incredible to be where I am today, especially after 20 years of being in the sport and constantly trying to achieve at the highest level. Indian tennis needed this. While watching sports, you always had idols growing up and someone who inspired you. I hope my reaching the No 1 position inspires someone back home. With all the support I have received in the last two decades, this is something I have to give back to the entire nation,” Bopanna said.

Earlier, India’s No 1 singles star Sumit Nagal was also on an inspiring run, which saw him reach the second round of the Australian Open 2024, ending the country’s 34-year wait to beat a seeded player in the singles main draw. Now that Bopanna is rewriting history in men’s doubles by reaching the No 1 position for the first time, Indian tennis fans have more than a reason to celebrate and cherish the tournament.

He further added that tennis is a sport with talented youngsters who need support to shine in the future.

“I think every fan deserves the credit. Indian tennis deserves a lot more credit. It’s a sport with a lot of talented youngsters who need support to make it to the big stage. Today is a wonderful day to start this journey and I hope lots and lots of Indian players reach the highest level in tennis,” he added.

The Bopanna-Ebden duo will lock horns against Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac in the Australian Open 2024 semi-final at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.