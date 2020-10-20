Feels strange to perform in your living room: Anusha Mani

The singer says it’s the strangest feeling to her to perform in living room and then walk 20 steps to retire for the day

For playback singer Anusha Mani, the strangest feeling is to perform in her living room for virtual gigs, which has become the new normal amid the pandemic. “We’ve done about five to six virtual concerts so far. It’s the strangest feeling to perform in your living room and then walk 20 steps to retire for the day.

However, I am very grateful to be able to continue working in whatever small capacity during the lockdown, and in the present situation,” Anusha said.

Are virtual concerts as satisfying for an artiste as live gigs? Anusha replied: “Virtual gigs come nowhere close in comparison with the satisfaction, adrenaline rush, instant gratification and playing with musicians under the big stage lights and seeing the audience react live in front of you. I think human beings are amazing creatures, so adaptive in nature. We learn to make the most of any given situation and that’s what we have done with virtual concerts.”

Anusha, who is known for Bollywood film songs like Gulaabo (Shaandaar), Tera rastaa chhodoon na (Chennai Express), Lehrein (Aisha) among others, has released her single titled Nafarmani. Talking about the single, she explained: “Nafarmani means disobedience and the song talks about how the heart becomes a traitor when in love, disobeys your orders and only does what it wants.

It’s such a common experience for everyone in love and I felt that everyone will be able to relate to it.” The soulful number composed by Goldie Sohel and written by Manoj Yadav is receiving love from the audience on social media, shared the singer. She described the feeling of being accepted as “wonderful”.