FIFA WC 2022: Croatia beats Japan in penalty shootout, secure spot in quaters

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup

By AP Published Date - 11:28 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

AP Photo

Al Wakrah: Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in his team’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout at the World Cup on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.

Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time

Also Read Kane ends Qatar World Cup goal drought as England down Senegal 3-0 to reach quarters

Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida.