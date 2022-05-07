Fight is between TRS and Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: Dismissing the BJP claims Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that in Telangana fight was between Congress and the ruling TRS party in the next elections. He specifically instructed the party leaders to regularly move around in their respective constituencies and fight on behalf of the people. “Do not stay in Hyderabad and do not think about coming to New Delhi,” Rahul Gandhi told party leaders during a meeting here on Saturday.

Candidates for the next elections would be finalized based on their merit and this would apply to senior leaders too. No recommendations would be entertained and backdoor attempts would not fructify, he asserted.

As internal squabbling was rampant among leaders in the party, the Congress MP directed them to set aside their personal agendas and work for the party’s victory in the elections. Any internal issues should be discussed within the party and efforts should be made to address them at earliest, he said. “Do not speak about internal differences in the party with media, it will not be tolerated,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Accusing that development had taken a backseat in education, employment and health sectors in Telangana, he wanted the youth to support Congress. “The TRS Government’s undemocratic rule has ruined Telangana. The responsibility of saving the State and making it a model State now lies on the Congress,” Rahul Gandhi said to the party cadre. Earlier in the day, the Congress MP along with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka met the NSUI leaders at the Chanchalguda jail during Mulaqat.

