Filmmakers elated over response and footfalls for ‘Sir’

Sir’, a.k.a ‘Vaathi’, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual, written and directed by Venky Atluri, is off to an impressive start at the box office

06:25 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: ‘Sir’, a.k.a ‘Vaathi’, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual, written and directed by Venky Atluri, is off to an impressive start at the box office. The Dhanush, Samyuktha starrer, produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, benefitted immensely from the terrific response to the premieres held across Telugu States and Tamil Nadu.

Commemorating its success, Venky Atluri and S Naga Vamsi spoke to the media. “I am thrilled about the responses to ‘Sir’. I made a genuine attempt to come out of my comfort zone and give audiences something new to discover from my films and I am grateful they’ve appreciated it. Audiences are coming out of theatres with a heavy heart and I couldn’t have asked for more. The theatre count is increasing every hour,” the director said.

“I set the film in the ’90s because I grew up in the era but I can say very little about our education system has changed over the years. Audiences are identifying with it, connecting to its emotions, laughing, crying and travelling with the characters. Dhanush is also very happy with the footfalls for ‘Sir’. He asked me to reserve my excitement for today and not for the premieres, and noticing the houseful crowds, I can understand why he said that to me,” Venky added.

Expressing his happiness about its box-office performance, producer Naga Vamsi said, “I related with the story because my parents, too, had to sell a piece of land to get me a seat in an engineering college. Venky had initially narrated a family entertainer but we finalised ‘Sir’ to try something out of the box. From Proddutur to Guntur to Vijayawada and Tirupathi, the film is running to packed crowds in Telugu States. We sold the film to distributors at reasonable rates and they’re all excited about this start. It’s a blockbuster in the making.”

Besides Venky Atluri’s execution and Dhanush’s performance, crowds have equally appreciated the portrayals of Samyuktha, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar and GV Prakash’s memorable album. Hyper Aadi, Narra Srinu, Tanikella Bharani, Motta Rajendran, too, played important roles in the film.