Final instalment of ‘Indiana Jones’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival; to hit the screens on June 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:09 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: ‘Indiana Jones’ will return to the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of Lucasfilm’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, starring Harrison Ford as the legendary hero archaeologist and directed by James Mangold (‘Ford v Ferrari’, ‘Logan’), on Thursday, May 18.

The highly-anticipated final instalment of the beloved franchise — a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure — will screen out of competition. ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ will open in theatres on June 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mangold said, “In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final ‘Indiana Jones’ adventure with you!”

Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in 1981, has once again composed the score.