Hyderabad startup to make noise at Cannes Film Festival

By Sruti Venugopal Published: Updated On - 12:16 AM, Wed - 18 May 22

Rajat Ojha, founder, Gamitronics

Hyderabad: Hyderabad startups are making waves in different segments and now the Cannes Film Festival is the new arena where a city-born startup is all set to make its presence felt. After becoming the first startup to organise a virtual concert night by Daler Mehndi, Hyderabad-based Gamitronics is one of the startups that has been officially invited to the forefront at the Marché du Film, organised alongside the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Marché du Film is a market that gathers international film professionals including producers, sales agents, buyers and festival organisers eager to participate in a marathon of networking events. At the culmination of the programme, Gamitronics will pitch its products and services to key brands and agency decision-makers at a showcase that is part of the main programme.

Gamitronics founder and CEO Rajat Ojha said: “Being in the spotlight and given a platform to talk about our services and present new opportunities at the most established film festival in the world makes us very hopeful about the future. We feel so privileged and honoured to be selected as one of the startups from India to be a part of this huge showcase. It’s a massive opportunity for us to talk about our innovative work, especially our Metaverse platform Partynite which has already made ripples in the country with celebrity and brand engagements.”

Ojha also mentioned that after Tiktok, PartyNite has become the second tech product to be part of the Cannes Film Festival. The blockchain-powered Metaverse platform has not only hosted a virtual concert by Daler Mehndi but is also the platform through which Telangana became the first State to host and launch its SpaceTech framework. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the National Film Development Corporation Of India (NFDC) along with the Government of India (I&B Ministry) will be facilitating Gamitronic’s presence and inclusion in the entire showcase.