Financial assistance of Rs.16,500 to be paid to flood victims, says Ponguleti

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said a financial assistance of Rs.16,500 would be extended to each family that suffered huge losses in the floods, He also instructed officials to commence the distribution exercise from Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 08:46 PM

File photo of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said a financial assistance of Rs.16,500 would be extended to each family that suffered huge losses in the floods. This assistance would be transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts directly. Instructions have been issued to officials to commence the distribution exercise from Monday, he said after reviewing the flood situation with senior officials at Secretariat.

So far, 33 persons, including six in Khammam, five in Kothagudem, four in Mulugu, three each in Kamareddy and Wanaparthy had lost their lives in floods. The State government had declared the 33 districts as rain-affected areas, he said.

“Apart from Rs.5 lakh ex-gratia, Indiramma House pattas will also be handed over to the deceased persons’ family,” Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said, adding that Rs.5 lakh would be extended to those whose houses were damaged partially or completely. District Collectors have been directed to commence the exercise of identifying the beneficiaries, he said.

He also said Rs.10,000 per acre assistance would be extended to the farmers, who lost their crops. Every rain-soaked grain would be purchased by the State government and farmers need not worry, he assured.

About 358 villages were inundated in the rains and nearly two lakh people had to bear the impact. 158 rehabilitation centres were established and 13,494 were relocated to safe places, besides rescuing 2,454 people, he added.