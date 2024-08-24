FIR filed against Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s Anurag Group

24 August 2024

Hyderabad: Amidst allegations of the Congress government using agencies like HYDRA to settle political scores, the Pocharam IT Corridor police filed an FIR against Anurag Group of Institutions, the founder chairman of which is BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, accusing it of encroaching on Nadam Cheruvu, a lake in Venkatapur village of Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The case was registered after a complaint from Irrigation Department Assistant Executive Engineer A Paramesh, who alleged that the Anurag Group of Institutions, under the banner of Gayatri Educational Trust, was illegally constructing a college building within the buffer zone of Nadam Cheruvu.

The lake, bearing UID: 50431201901301 and Geo ID: 786543174230, was recently restored under the Mission Kakatiya Phase-IV initiative, he said, adding that the construction was being carried out in violation of the Irrigation Act, which prohibits any alteration or construction within the buffer zone of a water body. Following this, the Pocharam IT Corridor police filed an FIR against the institution on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rajeshwar Reddy termed the official’s move illegal and vindictive. He clarified that he had obtained all necessary permissions from the departments and agencies concerned before commencing construction of the college buildings.

His organisation had obtained a ‘No Objection Certificate’ duly indicating buffer zone extent to their land in survey number 813 of Korremula(Venkatapur) village , Ghatkesar mandal.

Revenue and Irrigation officials had jointly inspected the site and observed that no part of land in survey number was affected under full tank level and buffer zone of Nadam Cheruvu.

The organisation had also got approval for the multistoried building permission to set up a medical college from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, he said.

“We have obtained all the necessary permissions before commencing construction. The government was unnecessarily troubling us. This is nothing but political vindictiveness,” he said, adding that six cases were filed against him after the election, four in Jangaon and two in Hyderabad.

Anurag University was regularly searched by Vigilance and Enforcement, Intelligence, Irrigation Department, Education Department and Revenue department for the last nine months.

“Nothing has been found so far, now they are putting pressure on the officials of the drainage department who had given the permissions in 2017 and registered another case against me and are troubling Anurag University, the students studying in it and me. No matter how much pressure is put by this government, no matter how many illegal cases are filed, I will follow the law,” he asserted.