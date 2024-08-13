| Fire Breaks Out At Recreation Park In Vizag Controlled In 30 Minutes

Fire breaks out at recreation park in Vizag; controlled in 30 minutes

The mishap occurred at Dino Park on RK Beach and the figurines made out of fibre and foam got burnt,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajitha Vejendla told PTI

By PTI Published Date - 13 August 2024, 04:14 PM

Fire At Dino Park Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A fire accident occurred here at a recreation centre filled with figurines made out of plastic, fibre and foam, a police official said on Tuesday.

However, there was no loss of life or injury, the official said, adding that the blaze was controlled in 30 minutes. According to police, the fire broke out around 11.30 pm.

“The mishap occurred at Dino Park on RK Beach and the figurines made out of fibre and foam got burnt,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajitha Vejendla told PTI, adding that police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Considering the combustible nature of those fibre and foam figurines, the blaze generated a large amount of smoke and flames.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames, Vejendla said. The police have registered a case.