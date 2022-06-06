First Appearance: Biden to be a guest on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: US President Joe Biden is scheduled to appear as a guest on popular late-night talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Wednesday, June 8. The visit is expected to impact the American political climate, as it is going to be Biden’s first in-studio appearance since taking office in January 2021.

The announcement was first made by host Kimmel on June 2, as a part of the special episode ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night’ on ABC Network. Biden last came on Kimmel’s show in 2019 when he was fighting for the Democratic nomination. During the earlier appearance, Biden brought up the now war-ravaged Ukraine as a point of contention against contestant and then President Donald Trump. Jimmy also quipped about Joe’s slogan, “No malarkey”.

On Sunday evening, Kimmel tweeted, “Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey.”

Earlier on the same day, Biden, along with the first lady, is expected to address the inaugural ceremony at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

— Aishwarya Jain