Five electric cars to keep an eye on in 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:08 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: The year 2022 witnessed a big demand for electric vehicles which continued into the new year. As people take to the idea of vehicles which don’t pollute the environment, here is a list of electric cars that people can consider when thinking of switching out their old cars.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra XUV400 EV, which appears to be a slicker version of its predecessors, will be available for Rs 17 lakh ex-showroom price. It will be equipped with a 39.4 kWh battery pack and claims to deliver a range of 456 km. It can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes with a 50-kW fast charger. It’s going to be a stiff competitor to Hyundai Kona electric, Tata Nexon EV Max and EV Prime.

Air EV

MG will enter the electric vehicle segment with Air EV. Looks wise, it appears to be a cousin of Tata Nano, but that’s where the similarities end. Air EV is available in two battery packs internationally – 17.3 kWH and 26.7 kWH giving a range of 200 km and 300 km respectively. The price of the car hasn’t been released yet. The MG micro-EV will take on the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

Hyundai Kona electric

Hyundai has revealed its line-up of electric Kona for the new year. It will be available in four variants – all electric, hybrid electric, internal combustion engine and sporty N line variant. While the specifications aren’t known, the car certainly belongs to the future in terms of its looks.

Skoda Enyaq iV

The carmaker will step into the EV category with its first offering, the Enyaq iV. The car is said to be equipped with 82 KWh battery and offers a driving range of 500 km. The electric SUV can charge from 10% to 80% in 36 minutes. Skoda also claims that the car can reach a 3-digit speed in 6.5 seconds.

Citroen eC3

The electric version of this French origin car is going to be the same as the hatchback that the automaker introduced in the Indian market. Once the car is launched at the Auto Expo 2023, it is reported that eC3 would give stiff competition to Tiago EV. Initial images reveal that barring a few changes with the gear lever, there are not many changes to look forward to.