Five engineering consortiums qualified for Hyderabad Airport Metro General Consultant bids

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:47 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: Five engineering consortiums have qualified for Airport Metro General Consultant (GC) bids, the Managing Director, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML), NVS Reddy on Wednesday said.

The qualified consortiums include AECOM India/Egis Rail (France)/Egis India; Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain)/ Aarvee Associates/ Nippon Koi (Japan); Consulting Engineers Group/ Korea National Railway (South Korea); Systra (France)/RITES /DB Engineering and Consulting (Germany) and Technica y Proyectos (Spain)/PINI Group (Switzerland).

The voluminous documents and data submitted by the 5 consortiums for pre-qualification to participate in the bids for appointment as General Consultant (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project were scrutinized by the technical team of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML). Their respective technical capabilities and financial profiles were assessed, NVS Reddy said.

The evaluation mainly depended on the consortiums’ responsiveness to the qualification criteria prescribed by HAML. The number and size of the projects handled by them, their experience in tender document preparation, DPR review, engineering consultancy record, project monitoring consultancy, proof checking of detailed engineering designs, etc were assessed. Based on this evaluation, HAML has declared that all the 5 consortiums were qualified to participate in the final round of bidding, stated MD, HAML Mr NVS Reddy.

The next stage bid documents which are the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents will be issued to all these consortiums and they will have to submit their bids by the January 20, 2023, NVS Reddy added.