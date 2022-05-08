Five killed, 20 injured after lorry hits auto trolley in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Five persons were killed and 20 others suffered injuries, when a speeding lorry hit an auto trolley at Hasanpally Gate, Yellareddy mandal here on Sunday evening.

Such was the impact of the accident, three persons died on the spot and two others breathed their last while being shifted to a hospital in Banswada for treatment. Among the 20 injured, the condition of two persons is said to be critical, according to reports.

The incident occurred when the auto trolley was heading towards Pitlam from Yellareddy and was hit by a speeding lorry, which was proceeding towards Nizamsagar from Pitlam, said locals.

Nearly 26 passengers were travelling in the auto trolley and they have been identified as residents of Chillargi village, Pitlam. After learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospitals in Banswada and Yellareddy for treatment, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Lacchavva, Devvaiah, Kamsavva, Keshaiah and auto trolley driver Saiyulu. Due to the impact of the speeding lorry, the auto trolley driver’s body got stuck in the vehicle and police had to use cutters to remove the body from the wreckage. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

