| Five Taken Into Custody For Kidnap Assault Of Woman In Hyderabad

Five taken into custody for kidnap, assault of woman in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: Five persons including a woman were taken into custody by the Gachibowli police for allegedly kidnapping a woman and assaulting her.

According to the police, the woman took the victim, who is reportedly a friend of her husband, to her house on the pretext of sorting out some issue. Once at the house, the suspect along with four men assaulted the victim.

The victim told the police that four men tried to sexually assault her at the instance of the woman while the suspect allegedly filmed the assault on her mobile phone.

The victim contacted the police who later took the five persons including the woman into custody.

