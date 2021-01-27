FKA Twigs faced racist abuse during romance with Robert Pattinson

“People just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet. He was their white prince charming and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde,” she said

London: Singer FKA Twigs has claimed she faced racist abuse when she was in a relationship with actor Robert Pattinson.

The singer, who was engaged to the Hollywood star before their split in 2017, has opened up on the “hurtful and ignorant” comments she received from some of his fans back then.”

“People just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet. He was their white prince charming and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde,” she said during a podcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She shared the trolls made her hate her own appearance, and that the bullying had a psychological impact.

“It’s essentially bullying and it does affect you psychologically,” she said.

Twigs also shared that while she would never “deny” her past, including her previous relationship with Pattinson, she is keen to point out that neither of them should be “defined by it”.

