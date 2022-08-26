Fliers get nostalgic as Jet Airways talks about ‘Imli Candy’

New Delhi: Fliers got nostalgic when Jet Airways said that the airline is coming back soon with its Imli Candy.

Jet Airways is set to start operation in the coming days and the first batch of experienced cabin crew has started the service training.

The airline informed on social media platform Twitter that passengers’ favourite Imli candy will soon be back as the airline will take off its operation.

“It sure is! Your favourite ‘imli candy’ is coming back soon on all Jet Airways flights! Tell us what’s your ‘imli candy’ story?” said the airline.

Many fliers shared their past experiences about Jet Airways and Imli Candy. Kabir Goswami said: “We fondly remember how me and my sister always insisted our parents to book on Jet Airways for any vacation, just for the cool JetKids stuff. Must continue with the legacy for the next gen.”

Viney Kaushal said: “Some preferred you only for these yummy candies but these were originally served on Indian Airline flights.”

Responding to this, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said: “Actually Jet was the first with imli candies.”

Aujwalya Jyotozit talked about the pending refund saying: “Imli candy is ok. But please try and refund the amount first for which I never took a flight.”

Premankur Deb shared his photograph saying: “Photo is back in the year 2010 we were flying in Jet Airways B777 Dreamliner from Mumbai to Heathrow.And the imli candy was my all time favourite in Jet flights.Most of my colleagues in cabin crew & I that time are very fond of collecting imli candies for crew.”

Anirrban Ghosh said: “I love everything about you guys. The lights in the cabin to the crew and the food. Simply awesome. Come back fast, yaar.”