Flood relief: Double standards of Congress representatives under scrutiny

The double standards of elected public representatives of the Congress, including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others in contributing their salary towards the flood affected families in Kerala in the past and now in the State is being questioned by different sections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 07:47 PM

This apart, many are raising objections over the Congress government’s counter demand of asking opposition leaders to contribute their money. Save for MLC Naveen (Teenmaar Mallanna), no other Congress elected public representative announced contributions to help the flood affected families. The MLC announced that he would donate his one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

It may be recalled that during the Kerala floods in the past, the Congress MPs, MLAs and others had donated one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This was after the instructions from party high command. A video of Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy making the announcement in the past is going viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Uttam Kumar Reddy is seen saying “Extending our solidarity to the Kerala government, we are contributing a little from our end. As per Rahul Gandhi’s instructions, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, are donating their one month’s salary for CM Relief Fund…”

Sharing the video, former Jagtial MLA K Vidyasagar Rao questioned the commitment of Congress leaders from Telangana towards supporting the people of their own State during tough times.

“Telangana Congress leaders have immense love for Rahul Gandhi but not the people in the State. To win appreciation from Rahul Gandhi, they contributed their salaries towards the Kerala government but interestingly, they are now demanding opposition leaders to extend financial assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners announced that they would contribute their one day’s salary from September towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, committee chairman Maram Jagadeeswar said in a statement.