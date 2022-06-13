Foldable cycles allowed in Hyderabad Metro

By Sruti Venugopal Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: Foldable bicycles are allowed inside the metro, the L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail said on Monday in what could be a boon for commuters who are facing first-mile and last-mile connectivity issues while travelling via metro.

The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail has informed in a tweet reply that foldable bicycles which can go through the X Ray machines are allowed during non-peak hours in Hyderabad Metro. “Hello, Foldable bicycles which can go through our X Ray machines during non-peak hours is allowed in Hyderabad Metro,” the tweet read.

The reply was for a tweet by Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad wherein he posted a picture of a commuter in Kochi metro carrying a bicycle inside the metro and asked what is stopping Hyderabad Metro to implement this. He also said that it should be considered in non-peak hours.

However, speaking to Telangana Today, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad Santhana Selvan said that the number of people using foldable cycles is very minimal and not everyone can benefit from the rule.

“About a year ago, the Hyderabad Metro changed the rules for bicycles in metro from normal cycles to foldable cycles when they could not accommodate normal cycles. While we understand that space is a constraint, we as a community recommend the authorities to come up with some solution,” he said.

He said the Hyderabad Metro like Mumbai Metro could have a rack to lock the cycle which will occupy less space or the Metro could add extra box. In addition, he also suggested that the authorities could look at solving the first and last mile connectivity issue by either providing appropriate parking and/or strengthen the public bicycle sharing system.