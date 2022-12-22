Follow Covid appropriate behaviour, Indian Medical Association appeals to public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:21 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: In view of the sudden surge of Covid cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association has issued an alert and an appeal to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IMA cited reports according to which nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from major countries like the US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in the last 24 hours of which four cases were the new China variant-BF.7.

With the robust infrastructure in public as well as in private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past, said IMA National President, Dr.Sahajanand Prasad Singh and Hon Secretary General, Dr Jayesh Lele.

However, the IMA appealed to the government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the ministries and departments concerned to make available the emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services. The IMA also issued advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of Covid outbreak in their areas.

Steps advised by IMA:

* Use face masks in all public places

* Social distancing to be maintained

* Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizer

* Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings to be avoided

* Avoid international travel

* Consult doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc

* Get Covid vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest