Forged documents case: UP STF slams education Deptt officers for slackness

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:00 AM, Wed - 22 June 22

Lucknow: Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Task Force (STF) Amitabh Yash has blamed the basic education department for not effectively pursuing court cases against teachers, identified for having submitted forged documents to get government jobs.

In a letter to the department bosses, Yash has pointed out that out of 228 fraudulent teachers, the basic education department is yet to lodge an FIR against 176 of them spread across 35 districts.

The highest pendency in lodging cases against fake teachers comes from Deoria (25) and Basti (23).

The delay in lodging of FIRs, said Yash in his letter, is leading to all possibilities of evidence against the fraudulent teachers being destroyed by the officers concerned.

He stated that lack of appropriate orders and ineffective lobbying by the basic education officers (BSAs) are helping fraudulent teachers in obtaining stay orders from courts and continue their services “freely and fearlessly”.

Yash said the Mathura BSA failed to provide academic documents of 55 teachers identified by STF.

“Documents for 176 teachers were sought from Mathura BSA in December 2021. But so far, STF has received the documents of only 121 teachers,” he said.

He also asked officers to think over how four teachers in Mathura caught hold of a confidential letter sent by the STF headquarters to the BSA office and used it to get a stay from the court.

The B.A. degree of one of these four teachers was found fake after which the STF wrote to the Mathura BSA.

Amitabh Yash said, “It would be appropriate that the basic education department should contact STF, file an affidavit and get the stay orders (of fraudulent teachers) quashed through effective advocacy.