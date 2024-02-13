Former India skipper Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away at 95

DK Gaekwad made his international debut in 1952. In the nine years of his international career he represented the country in 11 Test matches and scored 380 runs at an average of 18.42 with one fifty to his name.

By ANI Published Date - 13 February 2024, 02:33 PM

New Delhi: Former India skipper Dattajiro Krishnarao Gaekwad also known as DK Gaekwad passed away at the age of 95 years on Tuesday morning. He was known as oldest living Indian cricketer before his death.

Gaekwad represented Baroda in the first-class cricket and under his leadership the team won the Ranji title back in the 1957-58 season. He became the oldest living Indian cricketer after the sad demise of Deepak Shodhan who passed away at the age of 87 years.

“The BCCI expresses its profound grief at the passing away of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer. He played in 11 Tests and led the team during India’s Tour of England in 1959. Under his captaincy, Baroda also won the Ranji Trophy in the 1957-58 season, beating Services in the final. The Board expresses its heartfelt condolences to Gaekwad’s family, friends, and admirers,” BCCI posted on X.

The right-hand batter played a total of 110 games in first-class cricket where he went on to score 5788 runs at an average of 36.40 with 17 tons and 23 fifties.

