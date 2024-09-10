Forum for Good Governance objects distribution of sarees to SHG women

Stating that the previous government spent close to Rs.350 crore annually for distribution of Bathukamma sarees, he said providing quality sarees by spending close to Rs.1000 crore of taxpayer’s money was not justified

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 08:59 PM

The Forum for Good Governance president M Padmanabha Reddy

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to dispense with the idea of distributing 1.30 crore sarees to Self Help Group women members annually.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, FGG president M Padmanabha Reddy said many schools were in dilapidated condition and social welfare hostels were in bad shape. Many poor children living in remote areas were not getting quality education. The government’s priority should be to provide quality education, he said.

Similarly, government hospitals were not providing medicines to patients and they had to purchase them from private medical stores at huge cost, he said, also alleging that “prestigious hospitals like Gandhi and Osmania do not supply medicines to patients”.

