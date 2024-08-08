Four held for bike lifting in Mancherial

Fifteen two-wheelers were seized from them.

Mancherial: Four persons were arrested for allegedly lifting motor bikes in Hyderabad and many other parts of Telangana. They were produced before pressmen in Jannaram mandal centre on Wednesday. Fifteen two-wheelers were seized from them.

Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police A Bhaskar said that Mattapalli Pavan, and Boddu Arun from Jagtial district, Kota Vinay and Vemula Praveen of Jannaram mandal were apprehended while moving suspiciously at Kalamadugu village Jannaram mandal.

On being interrogated, the four confessed to committing the crime to lead a lavish lifestyle. They admitted to stealing the two-wheelers in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Armoor and Janaram. They said that they were selling the bikes to the public for reasonable prices. They were targeting bikes produced by Royal Enfield and Bajaj motors.

Bhaskar commended Luxettipet Inspector Allam Narender, Jannaram Sub-Inspector Gundeti Rajyavardhan, head constables Thukaram, MD Gouse, and constables K Bhaskar, B Suresh, L Venkatesh and A Ravender for nabbing the bike lifters by showing spontaneity.