Four held in GRE, TOEFL fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Detective Department sleuths arrested four members of a gang who were allegedly facilitating students clear the GRE/TOEFL exams using fraudulent methods

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Detective Department sleuths arrested four members of a gang who were allegedly facilitating students clear the GRE/TOEFL exams using fraudulent methods.

The arrested persons are Mandala Shravan Kumar, Mandala Sai Santosh, P Kishore and Arkatala Kiran Kumar. Two of their associates GSJ Aditya and Guna Shekhar are absconding.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, Dr Gajarao Bhupal said Shravan and Aditya are B.Tech final year students at NIT Raipur and used to help their friends write the GRE/TOEFL test. “Cashing upon their experience, they planned to make money and started posting advertisements on social media platforms. Students applying for the test were asked to pay Rs. 20,000 and guaranteed a good score,” said the official.

Shravan and Aditya, after collecting the money from the students, wrote the test at the house of their friend located at Hasthinapuram. “Kishore or Santosh would take a photograph of the exam paper and send them to Shravan or Aditya who would write down the answers and sent it back to them through WhatsApp,” he said.

Guna Shekhar lured the customers by posting advertisements and striking the deals with the students. He is presently in the United States, the official added. The police seized four mobile phones, SIM cards and three laptops from them.