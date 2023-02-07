JEE Main results: Three from Hyderabad score 100 NTA score in paper-I

In all, 20 students including three from Hyderabad have recieved 100 NTA score in the paper 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

In all, 20 students including three from Hyderabad have recieved 100 NTA score in the paper 1

Hyderabad: Three students- Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, Guthikonda Abhiram and Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Hyderabad have secured 100 NTA score in the paper-I (BE/BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1, whose results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

In all, 20 students including three from Hyderabad have recieved 100 NTA score in the paper 1 conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. A total of 8,60,064 candidates have registered and 8,23,967 appeared for the test.

Among the female toppers in the country, Meesala Pranathi Sreeja who secured 99.997259 NTA score stood first followed by Ramireddy Meghana with 99.9944732 NTA score at the second position. The results for the paper-2A (BArch) and 2B (BPlanning) will be issued in the next few days, the NTA said.