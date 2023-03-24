Four held in inter-state loan fraud case in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Cybercrime police busted an interstate loan fraud case and arrested four persons from New Delhi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:16 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police busted an interstate loan fraud case and arrested four persons from New Delhi on charges of cheating people in the guise of providing loan by impersonating as executives of reputed financial firms.

The arrested persons are Tarun Ojha, Guru Charan Singh, Yogendra Singh Badoria and Shahadat Ansari, all from Delhi. Also notices were issued to eight tele-callers including women from Delhi.

According to Hyderabad Cyber Crime DCP Sneha Mehra, the suspects plotted to cheat people on the pretext of providing loans by impersonating reputed financial firms. “They started contacting loan seekers on calls and WhatsApp, e-mails, from the fake call center they ran in Delhi for the purpose. They offered loan at lower rate of interest by impersonating themselves as the executives of reputed loan companies,” she said.

“It is estimated that they have cheated 27 victims to the tune of Rs.5 crore all over India until now. We are investigating if there are more victims of the fraud,” the DCP added.

The fraud came to light after an elderly person approached the Cyber Crime police alleging that unidentified persons had cheated him on pretext of providing home loan and duped him to the tune of Rs.30 lakh in December last year.

Following the complaint, a case was booked and investigated. Officials said they suspect the role of more persons and efforts were on to identify and nab them at the earliest.