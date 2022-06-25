Four kidnapped, beaten up by gang in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:31 AM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons, allegedly members of a gold smuggling gang kidnapped, confined and beat up four persons at King’s Colony in Shastripuram in Mailardevpally.

The gang, which is yet to be identified, had about a fortnight ago, sent three youngsters identified as Shahbaaz, Aiyaz and Fahad on a trip to Dubai, with a plan to smuggle gold from Dubai to Hyderabad.

According to sources, the gang arranged accommodation for these youngsters and also gave pocket money in local currency for their expenditure for a week’s stay. About a few days ago, the gang members based in Dubai fixed two kilos of gold in paste form to the legs of each of the youngster, asking them to smuggle it to Hyderabad.

While Aiyaz and Shahbaaz reportedly escaped the Customs checking at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Fahad stayed back in Dubai without boarding the flight. The smuggling gang in Hyderabad, then kidnapped Fahad’s father Ahmed Sharif, his relative Aasim, Aiyaz and Shahbaaz and confined them in a house and tortured them asking about the remaining gold.

As they claimed innocence, others, except Sharif were let off.

Based on their complaint, the Sanathnagar police rescued him. The gang is absconding.