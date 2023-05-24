Four of family from Siddipet die in Aurangabad accident

The four, who were cousins, were natives of Chowtapally village in Akkannapet Mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Siddipet: Four of a family died in a road accident at Aurangabad in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victims were Yerukala Krishna (47), Yerukala Sanjeev (43), Yerukala Suresh (38) and Yerukala Vasu (37). The four, who were cousins, were natives of Chowtapally village in Akkannapet Mandal. They had migrated to Surat a few years ago. They had returned to Chowtapally to attend the funeral of their paternal uncle a few days ago and left for Surat, leaving the rest of their family members here.

On their way to Surat, the car they were traveling in met with an accident at Aurangabad. A pall of gloom descended on Chowtapally as four persons of the village died on the same day. Efforts were on to bring their bodies back to Chowtapally.