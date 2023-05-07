Car runs over street vendors, one dead, three injured in Medak

A car ran over fruit vendors at the busy Ramyampet bus station on Sunday after the driver lost control over the steering
A woman, Punna Renuka (55), who was selling fruits at the bus station, died while three others sustained injuries in the accident.
The injured were J Sathyam, Gangavva and Rinku Vishwakar. They were rushed to the Area Hospital Ramyampet for treatment. The condition of Gangavva is said to be critical.
The Ramayampet Police registered a case and took the car driver into custody.