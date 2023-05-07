| Car Runs Over Street Vendors One Dead Three Injured In Medak

A car ran over fruit vendors at the busy Ramyampet bus station on Sunday after the driver lost control over the steering

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Medak: A car ran over fruit vendors at the busy Ramyampet bus station on Sunday after the driver lost control over the steering.

A woman, Punna Renuka (55), who was selling fruits at the bus station, died while three others sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured were J Sathyam, Gangavva and Rinku Vishwakar. They were rushed to the Area Hospital Ramyampet for treatment. The condition of Gangavva is said to be critical.

The Ramayampet Police registered a case and took the car driver into custody.