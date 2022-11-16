Four persons sentenced to life imprisonment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for their involvement in the death of a housewife and her two daughters who had committed suicide due to harassment at Asifnagar in 2014.

According to the police, the woman, Shanoor (24), was married to Mohd Nawaz, a flower vendor in the year 2011 and the couple was blessed with two daughters Afsheen (3) and Zubia (5 months). At the time of marriage, the family gave Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, a motorcycle, six tolas of gold, furniture and other items as dowry gift. After the birth of the elder daughter, Nawaz and his parents were harassing Shanoor for additional dowry following which the family of the woman gave Rs 5 lakh to him.

“The harassment continued as Nawaz was maintaining an illegal relationship with a married woman. Depressed over the harassment the woman along with her two daughters jumped into the water sump in the house on December 4, 2014 and ended her life,” said DCP (west) Joel Davis.

The police had booked a case against Mohd Nawaz, his mother Razia Begum, father Ibrahim and his paramour Raisa and arrested them. “Before ending life, the victim sent a text message to her brother informing about the threat to life and harassment,” said the official.

After the trail the court convicted them for the dowry death and sentenced them