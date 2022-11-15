Telangana: Five including woman sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Siddipet: The First Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced five persons, including a woman, to life imprisonment in a murder case besides imposing a fine of Rs 25,000 on them.

According to Gajwel ACP Ramesh, the five accused Chettaboyina Kanakakaiah, Tirupati, Parushuram, Mallaiah and Myadalavva attacked their relative Chettaboyina Yadaiah, his son Murali and wife Kanthavva while they were working on an agriculture field at Bandaram village under Kukunurpally Police station limits on July 16, 2017. Since the two families were having a dispute on the same piece of land, the five convicted attacked them. Yadaiah died while undergoing treatment.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the judge announced the verdict on Tuesday.