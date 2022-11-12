Four things you should not miss after working out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Representational Image When one works out, their body experiences an adrenaline rush, and taking care of the routine after the workout helps them reap the benefits of the workout.

Hyderabad: While going all in and sweating it out at your gym sessions are the key to that fit body, what you do after also plays a significant role.

When one works out, their body experiences an adrenaline rush, and taking care of the routine after the workout helps them reap the benefits of the workout.

Here’s a roundup of four things you should not miss doing after working out:

Don’t miss stretching

It is vital to stretch your body after your workout as it helps in slowing things down to a resting level. You can either practise simple yoga moves or quick stretching exercises. When you don’t facilitate muscle recovery with proper stretching to cool down your body, there will be a high chance of an injury.

Don’t avoid food

It is never a good idea to skip a meal after working out as your body needs proteins and nutrients to repair your body. One can eat within 30 minutes of their workout. In case you cannot, make sure to at least have a snack.

Make sure to drink enough water

It is obvious that your body will lose water in the form of sweat when you work out. Supplementing that loss by drinking lots of water will help keep our body hydrated. Consider having a beverage that replaces electrolytes, such as coconut water.

Change into fresh clothes

One may feel lethargic after a tiring day at the gym. But staying in your sweaty gym clothes for long will help in no way. Apart from the sweaty feeling, you will be prone to rashes, body infections, and other skin-related diseases. Taking a shower right after working out and changing into a fresh pair of clothes is the right way to go about it.