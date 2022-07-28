Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of 2022 season

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany walks after the third free practice at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Saturday, July 2, 2022. AP Photo

Budapest: Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.

Vettel won his four F1 titles from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019.This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with a best finish of sixth place.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said. “At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.”

Vettel won 53 races, the third-highest total in F1 behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91). He won an F1 record 13 races in 2013.Vettel became the youngest world champion at 23 in 2010 and later became the third driver to win four consecutive championships after F1 greats Juan Miguel Fangio and Michael Schumacher.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has since joined them. “I love this sport. It has been central to my life since I can remember,” Vettel posted on his Instagram video. “But as much as there is life on track, there is my life off track, too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity.”