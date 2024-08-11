Fraudsters pose as Police, attempt to extort parent of girl student in Bhainsa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 06:45 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unidentified persons called up the parent of a girl student from a government residential school in Bhainsa posing as policemen and claiming that they caught the child while peddling drugs on Sunday.

The unidentified persons contacted Kamble Venkatesh of Elegaon village in Bhainsa over phone and said they had detained his daughter when she was peddling drugs. They then threatened to kill his daughter if he did not meet them within 10 minutes. Panicked, Venkatesh end the call and contacted officials of the school.

Venkatesh heaved a sigh of relief when he found that his daughter was safe in the school.

Bhainsa Police requested the public to be cautious of the fraudsters who dupe the gullible people by making calls and posing as cops.