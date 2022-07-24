Free online coaching for Group I aspirants

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

The government job aspirants appearing for the Group-I recruitment examination being conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission can avail free online coaching extended by the Telangana State BC Study Circles. The coaching classes which will be held for three months will commence from August 5.

Candidates who secured first class marks in the degree, intermediate or equivalent and SSC exams are eligible to apply. Weightage will be given to candidates with higher qualifications i.e., 50 per cent for degree, 20 per cent for intermediate and 20 per cent for SSC marks.

The applicant’s maximum annual family income should be less than Rs.5 lakh. A person who is a regular student in any course or already working in any post in any cadre is not eligible for the coaching. Candidates who already availed free coaching previously in anyone of the 12 TS BC Study Circles were also not eligible.

Selection of candidates will be based on the marks obtained in the degree examination, reservation and availability of seats. The registration process has begun with the last date to apply is July 30. A list of selected candidates will be released on August 3.

For further details and registration guidelines, the candidates are advised to visit the website: http://tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in. For more details, the applicants can contact the TS BC Study Circle, Hyderabad phone no. 040-24071178.

The TSPSC will hold the Group-I preliminary examination on October 16. The Commission had received a whopping 3,80,202 applications for Group-I recruitment. The TSPSC had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.

This was the first Group-I services recruitment notification issued after the formation of Telangana. The previous Group-I notification was issued by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in united Andhra Pradesh for 312 posts in 2011.