Free power scheme: Benefits to continue after change in address

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TDSPDCL) is allowing the Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries to upload their details and new address to continue the scheme benefits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 08:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Gruha Jyothi free power scheme beneficiaries can now get the benefit of the scheme even after they shift to another location or address.

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TDSPDCL) is allowing the Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries to upload their details and new address to continue the scheme benefits. Earlier, whenever a beneficiary shifts his residence, he was deprived of the benefits. Realising this, the SPDCL management has decided to allow the beneficiary to upload his new address and electricity connection number in the beneficiary list.

SPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Farooqui on Thursday visited Nalgonda Praja Seva Kendra and examined the registration procedure of Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries.