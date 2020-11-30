‘Freedom van’ to spread awareness on adulterated oils

By | Published: 6:59 pm

Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt Ltd, the makers of Freedom healthy cooking oils, on Monday flagged off Freedom education van to spread awareness among consumers on safety measures adopted by their cooking oils and the perils of adulterated edibles oils in the market. The mission is to educate and protect consumers from counterfeit and unhealthy adulterated edible oils. The edible oil company has introduced mobile vans to spread awareness on adulteration in edible oils in rural and tier II cities.

The mobile vans will travel to designated locations in districts, educate consumers on the importance of identifying the original brands of edible oils and the benefits of choosing unadulterated cooking oils, a press release said.

P Chandrashekhara Reddy, vice president, sales and marketing, Freedom healthy cooking oils, said it has been observed of late that some players mix the more expensive Sunflower oil with cheaper variants to make unjustified profits putting the health of the consumers at risk. “We urge customers, not to be fooled by the image of sunflower oil on the pack, we should carefully read the brand name before purchasing the edible oil,” he said.

