French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop enter men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals

By PTI Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Paris: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open men’s doubles event with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin here on Thursday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round with a 6-3 6-4 scoreline against their opponents in one hour and six minutes. The Indo-Dutch combo, seeded 16th, broke the from Kazakhstan-French pair at 4-4 in the second set and then Middelkoop served out the match at love.

Bopanna’s best performance at the clay court major is reaching the last-eight stage in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

