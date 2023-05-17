From an actor’s wife to being Gauri Khan

The world cherishes the love story of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, how the duo fell in love and made it successfully to 31 years of marriage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: “At 40 she started doing this. I told her, ‘Should I be helpful, I have some friends, we can talk to them’, and she said no. She started a small 10 feet by 20 feet shop somewhere in Lower Parel, worked it all out on her own, and continued doing what she does.” These were the loving and adorable words of King Khan for his wife Gauri Khan, at the launch of her coffee table book, ‘My Life in Design’.

The world cherishes the love story of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, how the duo fell in love and made it successfully to 31 years of marriage. Shah Rukh often mentioned how Gauri supported him when he was nothing and how she had been the strongest pillar of his life.

The actor shared how Gauri took charge of the interiors for their house ‘Mannat’ when he was broke after buying it. Gauri then realised her inner passion for design and opened her brand on her own, denying any support from the actor or his contacts.

Today, the imprints of Gauri’s success can be seen through her work in the spaces owned by celebrities such as Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Nita Ambani, and more. Apart from designing, she is the main producer for several films produced under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Most of the time, the celeb wives, especially the non-actors, have been brushed off in public as “lucky”. By doing away with this stereotypical image, Gauri Khan becomes an inspiration to several women and men.

– Jewelika Saha