Fruit bagging method gaining popularity among mango growers in Khammam

By James Edwin Published Date - 05:17 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Khammam: Fruit bagging, a crop management system being practised worldwide, has been gaining popularity, albeit slowly, among mango growers in erstwhile Khammam district.

Fruit bagging is a practice wherein fruits like mango, guava, jackfruit and banana are covered with paper or polythene bags. The system was introduced among the mango growers in Khammam and Kothagudem districts three years ago.

In Kothagudem, about 500 farmers are using the method in about 3000 acres of land of the total area of 11000 acres covered by mango orchards in the district, informed district horticulture officer J Mariyanna.

The department is organising awareness programmes to educate farmers about the efficacy of fruit bagging in mango farming. More farmers are showing interest to adopt the method and fruit bagging is done nearly 30 days before harvesting, he said.

In Khammam where mango is being grown in 31,800 acres the system is yet to spread among the farmers. Around 150 farmers use it in 1000 acres as cost and labour involved in it keeps farmers away from adopting it though they are interested in it, said horticulture officer Anasuya.

Fruit bagging helps to address insect, pest attacks and diseases problems as it prevents contact between the host and insects like fruit flies, leafhoppers, fruit borers, diseases like anthracnose, Mariyanna explained.

The method will boost the production of high quality exportable mangoes as helps to avoid pesticide residues. It prevents latex burns and fungal spots on the fruits, noted a farmer V Sridhar from Yerragunta of Annapureddypalle in Kothagudem district.

He uses the fruit bagging method in his 20 acres mango orchard. According to him, to wrap each fruit costs Rs.4, Rs.2 for a bag and Rs.2 towards labour charge and for one tonne of fruits it costs around Rs.15,000. The effort is worth it as fruits are preferred by exporters, he said.

Rythu Bandhu support helps to meet the costs

A farmer Banoth Ravinder of Govindarala of Kamepalli mandal in Khammam district said input support offered by the Telangana government under Rythu Bandhu has been helpful to meet the expenses involved in fruit bagging.

He said he has been using the method for the past three years. Fruit bagging reduces the need for pesticides spraying, gives a yellowish silky texture to fruit, increases nutritional value of the fruit, its weight by 100 to 150 grams each and it covers up the costs.