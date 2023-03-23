Fruit bearing trees planned to control monkey menace in Medak

Medak Collector Rajarshi Shah is talking to officiasl in Medak on Thursday.

Medak: Collector Rajarshi Shah has asked officials to prepare proposals to raise fruit-bearing plants on 500 acres on the outskirts of villages and towns in Medak district to control the monkey menace.

During a meeting on Thursday, the Collector directed the Forest, DRDA and Panchayat departments to come up with proposals. Until these trees grew up, alternative arrangements had to be made to feed the monkeys to prevent them from entering the villages and towns, he said, asking the Narsapur Municipal Commissioner to catch the monkeys and release them in the forest area after performing sterilization.

He also asked officials to impose fines on people feeding monkeys on the roadside. As monkeys and dogs were being transported into the Narsapur forest area from other places in the State, Shah asked officials keep watch on such acts as well. The Collector also wanted sirens installed in residential areas to scare the monkeys away from residential areas.

ZP CEO Venkata Shailesh, DFO Ravi Prasad, DRDO Srinivas, DPO Saibaba, Municipal Commissioners Venkata Gopal, Mohan and others were present.

