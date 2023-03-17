Consult district administration for spending CSR funds efficiently: Medak Collector

Saying that the government was giving enough funds for Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH), Mana Ooru Mana Badi and a few other flagship programmes, he said the industrialists must consult them for efficient spending of CSR funds.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:49 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Medak: Collector Rajahrshi Shah has asked the industrialists to donate two per cent of their profits to the district administration so that they would spend them efficiently. During a meeting with the industrialists and other officials in Collectorate on Friday, the Collector said that most of the industrialists were not providing information on CSR fund spending. Shah further said that some industrialists were spending on non-priority works without consulting them.

