FTC Vessela win basketball title of Vessela Meadows Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:02 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

FTC Vessela Villas receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: FTC Vessela Villas crushed My Home Navadweepa 50-15 in the finals of the Vessela Meadows 5×5 Under-16 Boys Basketball Tournament held at the Pushpan Sports Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

N Saketh was adjudged as the most valuable player of the tournament.

Results: FTC Vessela Villas bt My Home Navadweepa 50-15.

